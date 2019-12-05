Biden gets into heated exchange while chewing fat in Iowa

A tense exchange between Joe Biden and a questioner in New Hampton, Iowa, is starting to go viral.

In the video, the man suggests that Biden is unfit physically for office, and that his son got a job in Ukraine to sell access to the president.

“You’re a damn liar man,” Biden responds, before challenging him to feats of strength or an IQ test.

WATCH: A tense exchange with a voter at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩’s event in New Hampton, IA this morning, where a voter started out by telling Biden he had two problems with him: he was too old, and his son’s work in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ok7m0ShFPd — Molly Nagle (@MollyNagle3) December 5, 2019

Perhaps most controversially, at the end of the video Biden appears to address the husky questioner as “Look fat.”

Others, however, insist Biden said “Look Jack,” or “Look facts.”