The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Russia accuses poisoned opposition leader of working with CIA
Russia accuses opposition leader Alexei Navalny of working for the CIA and making “groundless and unacceptable statements” after he claimed President Vladimir Putin had orchestrated his poisoning.
“We believe that such charges against the Russian president are absolutely groundless and unacceptable,” Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov says. He also claims that the Central Intelligence Agency was “currently working” with Navalny.
— AFP
Body of baby found near Haifa cemetery
The body of an infant has been found near a cemetery in the northern city of Haifa.
Police are investigating.
Health Ministry worker suspected of accepting bribes to waive quarantine
A worker at the Health Ministry is suspected of accepting bribes in exchange for waiving quarantine requirements for those exposed to the coronavirus.
The employee, who works in the appeals unit, has been arrested and is being questioned, police say.
Deputy AG: No conflict of interest for Netanyahu to rein in protests
Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can legally make health decisions restricting weekly demonstrations against him.
She says there is no conflict of interest, according to Hebrew media reports.
Warning of a slippery slope, Zilber writes in response to an organization’s query on the issue that since the protests are targeting the government, it could likewise be argued that all ministers must therefore be banned from dealing with the demonstrations.
The weekly demonstrations against Netanyahu’s corruption cases have been scaled back amid the pandemic lockdown, sparking an outcry.
