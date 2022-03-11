Chelsea bank accounts suspended as UK sanctions on Abramovich take hold — reports

LONDON — Chelsea have had several accounts and credit cards suspended temporarily following sanctions imposed on club owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, British media reports.
Russian-born billionaire Abramovich had all his British assets frozen yesterday barring Chelsea, with the Premier League club allowed to continue with “soccer-related activities.”
But the European champions cannot operate as a business and have been banned from selling match tickets or merchandise.
The Independent is one of several British outlets that reports Chelsea had been in discussions with the government in the hope of amending the license and easing the restrictions but were hit today when banks suspended the club’s accounts.
Abramovich, 55, was one of a further seven more oligarchs hit by fresh UK sanctions on Thursday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
All seven are described as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
Abramovich had already announced he was willing to sell Chelsea, who won 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign.
Chelsea’s strict license is designed to ensure Abramovich will not profit from the London club’s continued operations.
