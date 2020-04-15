Reagents for coronavirus tests land in Israel

Only one departing flight leaves Ben Gurion International Airport today in what would usually be peak season with some 300 departing flights.

The Israir flight left for Lisbon this morning to pick up stranded Israelis. The flight is scheduled to return later tonight, while the only other incoming flight on the arrivals board is United Airlines flight from Newark.

Air traffic has come to an almost complete standstill since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said yesterday that arrivals from the US accounted for far more of Israel’s foreign coronavirus infections than any other country.

Forty percent of arrivals to Israel who were infected abroad, over 560 cases, were travelers from the US.