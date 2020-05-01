Confirmed coronavirus case said to have gone shopping at Ikea despite feeling ill

A resident of an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem went shopping at an Ikea branch in Rishon Lezion despite not feeling well, and was later confirmed as having been infected with coronavirus, Ynet reports.

According to the report, an epidemiological investigation found that the man spent an hour at the Ikea store between 4-5 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Health Ministry sources tell Ynet that the man “knew he was suffering from symptoms.”

An Ikea spokesperson tells Ynet that the chain operates subject to Health Ministry guidelines and that it is checking the details of the incident.