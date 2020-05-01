The Times of Israel is liveblogging Friday’s developments as they unfold.
Confirmed coronavirus case said to have gone shopping at Ikea despite feeling ill
A resident of an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood in Jerusalem went shopping at an Ikea branch in Rishon Lezion despite not feeling well, and was later confirmed as having been infected with coronavirus, Ynet reports.
According to the report, an epidemiological investigation found that the man spent an hour at the Ikea store between 4-5 p.m. on Monday, April 27.
Health Ministry sources tell Ynet that the man “knew he was suffering from symptoms.”
An Ikea spokesperson tells Ynet that the chain operates subject to Health Ministry guidelines and that it is checking the details of the incident.
Givatayim breaks ranks, welcomes return to school
The forum of 15 independent municipalities joins several others in saying that it will not open its schools Sunday to first through third graders and 11th and 12th graders in line with the government decision earlier this morning.
However, Givatayim, which is a member of the forum, welcomes the decision and says it will open its schools on Sunday. Mayor Ran Konik says, “since school is not mandatory, we will be happy to receive anyone who decides to come on Sunday.”
The forum of 15 cites “irregularities in the government’s guidelines.”
“Since out municipalities are the ones that have to implement the decisions on the ground, we wish to clarify that under the circumstances, and given the fact that we have yet to receive clear and practical guidelines for reopening the education system, we believe that the date set by the government does not enable us to implement it in a safe manner,” the forum says in a statement.
Some municipalities say won’t reopen schools on Sunday
Within minutes of the cabinet announcement of a partial return to school Sunday, several municipalities say they are not ready to comply with the last-minute decision, with some charging that the decision is irresponsible.
Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai says: “Our schools and kindergartens are clean and the teams are ready, but we will not go by rules set by people who do not act responsibly.”
Ramat Gan mayor Carmel Schama Hacohen says that the decision is “disconnected from reality on the ground” and that Ramat Gan will open schools only when all problems have been solved.
So far, the Bat Yam, Safed and Kiryat Malachi municipalities have all said they will not return Sunday.
MK Ahmed Tibi says Arab schools will also not return Sunday.
Partial return to school confirmed for Sunday; all students to return by June 1
First through third graders and 11th and 12th graders will return to school on Sunday, the government announces.
A full return to school for all grades and frameworks is expected by June 1.
The announcement reads: “Further to a debate held on April 27 and subject to the conditions set, this coming Sunday, May 3, schools will be reopened as follows subject to the health and sanitary requirement set by the Health Ministry
1. General Education [Opening Sunday]
Grades 1-3; Grades 11 and 12
Special education students
In ultra-Orthodox schools: 6th and 7th grades and “minor Yeshivas”
Children at risk: To be decided
2. Childcare and kindergartens (Ages 0-6): To be reopened May 10
3. Grades 3-10 – No later than June 1
4. Pre-nursery: Up to five families
5. Studies will not be defined as mandatory for the moment with the exception of matriculation exams
6. The Education Ministry will introduce measures to ensure social distancing
Justice minister calls on judge to recuse himself from petition on acting state attorney’s term
Justice Minister Amir Ohana calls on High Court Justice Mani Mazuz to recuse himself from hearing a petition on the extension of the term of acting state attorney Dan Eldad, whose term ends tonight.
Ohana says that if Mazuz hears the cases there is a ” real fear of impartiality.”
He adds: “Justice Mazuz would do well to recuse himself from presiding over an issue where he has actually decided his position apriori, publicly and clearly (contrary to the law). Justice Mazuz would have done well not to speak out in public against a serving justice minister — and having done so should have disqualified himself from hearing the petitions against him, if only for the appearance of justice, I have decided to embark on a legal battle.”
Yesterday, the High Court of Justice issued a temporary injunction preventing a three-month extension of the tenure of acting Eldad, which Ohana had been expected to announce later in the day.
Report – Netanyahu supports limited reopening of schools on Sunday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman-Tov have come out in support of reopening first to third grades this coming Sunday, according to Hebrew media reports from an ongoing meeting of ministers discussing further easing of coronavirus restrictions.
According to the reports, day care centers for children under three years of age will also reopen, while in ultra-Orthodox schools, fifth to eighth grades will be reopened instead of first to third grades.
Report finds 40 percent of recent coronavirus infections in children
Some 855 out of 2,090 new confirmed coronavirus cases from April 19 to 29 are children under the age of 19, Hebrew language website Ynet reports, citing a study published by the Health Ministry’s National Coronavirus Information Center.
According to the study the number of children infected with the novel coronavirus was initially low but has now climbed to 40%. The study also found that 36% of new cases are ages 20-44; 12% are ages 44-59; 5% are ages 60-70; 3% are ages 71 to-80, and the remainder of those infected are over 81.
Israel said to strike Hezbollah munitions warehouse in Syria
Israel bombed a munitions warehouse in central Syria this morning, in a rare daylight strike, sparking a massive explosion, according to reports from Syria.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor says the arms cache, located near Homs, belonged to the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group and contained missiles and ammunition.
Syrian state media outlet SANA reported that the attack triggered secondary explosions and that a number of civilians were wounded, citing the local Homs governor.
SANA said the nature of the attack “was not yet known.”
Though the Syrian government did not immediately accuse Jerusalem of being behind the strike, a number of outlets in the country reported that Israel was responsible for it.
The attack came hours after a series of strikes on Iran-backed forces in the Syrian Golan Heights, across the border from Israel.
Violent Ammunition warehouse explosion near the city #Homs.#Suriye #Syria pic.twitter.com/FJ7Nx4M9Lt
— Çiyager Amed (@ciyager2020) May 1, 2020
— Judah Ari Gross
Ashkelon parents held over suspected abuse of baby
The mother and father of a baby from Ashkelon have been arrested after a hospital reported suspected abuse to local police.
The hospital says a physical examination of the baby revealed “severe injuries” to the upper body.
Ashkelon police say the couple are being held for questioning and a remand hearing will be held later today.
Beijing’s parks and museums, including ancient Forbidden City, reopen to public
China’s Forbidden City reopens with all tickets for the May 1-5 holiday sold out, and a limit of 5,000 visitors a day, down from the earlier maximum of 80,000.
The Chinese capital reopens its parks and museums, with controlled entries, about three months after hundreds of millions of people were ordered into a near lockdown as the coronavirus outbreak erupted in the central city of Wuhan.
China reports 12 new cases, six of them brought from overseas, and no new deaths for the 16th day.
Beijing on Thursday downgraded its level of emergency response to the virus, but temperature checks and social distancing remain in force.
— AP
German extremists plan May 1 protests against virus restrictions
A fringe protest group of extremists from the left and right of the political spectrum is plotting further rallies against Germany’s coronavirus restrictions today, to coincide with traditional May 1 demonstrations.
In the capital Berlin, 5,000 police officers are set to be deployed to enforce rules which limit registered protests to 20 people on a day usually characterised by large left-wing demonstrations and street festivals.
The city’s hard-left scene has vowed to adapt its traditional May 1 march to observe social distancing and reduce infection risk, but authorities face a further headache this year from others intending to oppose the coronavirus measures.
“May 1 must not become another Ischgl,” the interior minister for Berlin, Andreas Geisel, said this week, referencing the Austrian ski resort which became a hotbed of infection earlier this year.
Ministers to vote on reopening of schools, kindergartens on Sunday
Ministers will meet at 10 a.m. to make a final decision on whether schools and kindergartens will reopen on Sunday.
The vote comes after the National Security Council recommended that schools remain shuttered for an additional week, saying that educational institutions have not made the necessary preparations to receive students during the pandemic.
Officials in the Health Ministry are pushing to also postpone the reopening of kindergartens and preschools until later in May.
Shaare Zedek hospital closes coronavirus ward after all patients recover
A further coronavirus ward at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem has closed after the last of its patients recovered, Hebrew media reports.
The last three patients aged 88, 91 and 93 all made a full recovery.
The ward opened on March 9 and has since treated dozens of patients. Over the past week the hospital has closed three coronavirus wards and is reinstating its regular medical operations.
