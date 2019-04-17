Defense exports in 2018 down by $1.7 billion, ministry says
Central Elections Committee head submits final election results to Rivlin

In handing vote tally to president, Hanan Melcer dismisses criticism of his board’s work, saying it checked every claim of discrepancy and was as transparent as possible

By Jacob Magid Today, 2:14 pm 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer (L) hands the final election results to President Reuven Rivlin in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on April 17, 2019. (Screen capture/Twitter)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.

2:58 pm

Defense exports in 2018 down by $1.7 billion, ministry says

The Defense Ministry says that defense exports in 2018 were worth around $7.5 billion, a decrease of $1.7 billion compared to 2017.

According to the ministry’s exports department, the largest percentage of sales, around a quarter, were of missile and missile defense systems, Globes reported.

Around 15 percent of defense exports were of unmanned aircraft, 14% were of radar systems and electronic warfare systems, 14% were upgrades and avionics and 12% were weapons stations. In addition there were exports of optronics systems, satellite and space systems as well as cyber products.

According to the figures, 46% of Israeli defense exports in 2018 were to Asia and the Pacific, 26% to Europe, 20% to North America, 6% to Latin America and 2% to Africa.

2:39 pm

Yair Netanyahu on Naftali Bennett: He burned right-wing bloc of four seats

Responding to a post by Yinon Magal in which the former Jewish Home MK thanked Naftali Bennett for his efforts in politics, Yair Netanyahu dismisses the praise for the New Right co-leader, accusing him of having “burned the right-wing bloc of four seats” by splitting from the Jewish Home and then failing to cross the electoral threshold.

Magal responds to the prime minister’s son, saying that his father’s last minute gevalt campaign is what took away seats from New Right and Zehut, leading to the two parties’ failure to make it into the Knesset.

However, Netanyahu stands by his father, saying the premier was responsible for orchestrating the Jewish Home-Otzma Yehudit merger, which is believed to have assisted in bringing the two otherwise struggling parties into the Knesset.

2:18 pm

Sudan’s Bashir transferred to prison: family source

Ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to a Khartoum prison following his toppling by the army last week, a source from his family tells AFP.

“Last night, Bashir was transferred to Kober prison in Khartoum,” the source says without revealing his name for security reasons.

Bashir was ousted by the army last Thursday after four months of protests against his three decades of iron-fisted rule. The country’s new military rulers had said he was being held “in a secure place.”

Witnesses say there was a heavy deployment of soldiers and members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Force outside the prison in north Khartoum.

“There are troops in vehicles mounted with machine-guns near the prison,” a witness tells AFP.

Kober prison was built by the British during colonial rule and is located on the east bank of the Blue Nile in a northern district of the capital where Bashir grew up.

The area was previously known as Kober, taking its name from the prison, but Bashir later changed the name to Omar al-Mukhtar after a hero of Libya’s struggle against Italian colonial rule.

The brick-built prison, which is surrounded by a high concrete wall, holds hundreds of inmates at any one time, many of them crammed in tiny cells.

It has a special wing for political prisoners where several opposition leaders and activists were held during the four months of protests which led up to Bashir’s overthrow.

The wing is run by the feared National Intelligence and Security Service rather than the police.

“In those small cells, they keep six to seven people, mostly smugglers, black marketeers, human traffickers and petty criminals,” says an AFP correspondent who was detained in the prison during previous protests against Bashir’s rule in January 2018.

“There is a bathroom in each cell but no beds — only mattresses and mosquitoes.”

— AFP

2:18 pm

Central Elections Committee head submits final election results to Rivlin

Central Elections Committee chairman Hanan Melcer hands the election results to President Reuven Rivlin as the president readies to announce who he will task to form the next government later today.

Addressing criticism of his committee’s handling of the vote count, Melcer tells Rivlin, “There were those who tried to undermine the legitimacy of the results by means of objections. Each objection was checked on our own initiative. We did so in advance by opening the committee’s discussions and by providing our results to the public in real time. Transparency is important, but it has a price.”

Rivlin is expected to task Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government, as the Likud leader has been recommended for the job by 65 of his peers.

