Deri bars senior Hamas member from leaving Israel

The Israel Defense Forces announces its intention to demolish the homes of two Palestinian terrorists who allegedly conducted two shooting attacks within a week in December.

The brothers Salih and Asem Barghouti are believed to have carried out the December 9 terrorist attack outside the Ofra settlement in which seven Israelis were injured, among them a seven-months pregnant woman, who was seriously wounded. The woman’s baby was delivered in an emergency operation, but died days later.

Salih Barghouti was shot dead on December 12 in Kobar as he attacked Israeli security forces in an attempt to evade arrest, the army said. A day later, Asem Barghouti opened fire at a bus stop outside the Givat Assaf outpost near Ramallah, killing two soldiers stationed there and seriously injuring a third serviceman and a civilian woman, according to the IDF.

Asem Barghouti was arrested in the home of an alleged accomplice in the village of Abu Shukheidim on January 8.

On January 20, the military notified the family of Asem Barghouti of its plans to destroy his home in the West Bank village of Kobar. The families appealed the decision, but the court upheld the IDF’s plan to demolish the home.

Today, the head of the Central Command Maj. Gen. Nadav Padan, who has authority over the West Bank, signed the official demolition order for his home, which means the structure will likely be razed in the coming days .

In addition, the IDF today informed the Barghouti family of its intention to demolish the apartment where Salih lived. The family has three days to appeal this decision.

— Judah Ari Gross