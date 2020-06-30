The Times of Israel is liveblogging Tuesday’s events as they happen.
Dutch lawmakers tell government to consider sanctions against Israel
The Dutch parliament has passed a resolution urging the government to explore possible sanctions against Israel if it goes ahead with its plans to unilaterally annex parts of the West Bank.
The resolution calls on the foreign minister to “to identify options of measures (possibly) to be taken should Israel proceed with annexation of Palestinian territory.”
It also notes annexation is a “gross violation of international law” and notes that the Netherlands has in the past “taken measures against countries that violate international law.”
Last week, the Belgian parliament passed a similar resolution. Tomorrow, the German Bundestag is expected to discuss and pass a resolution condemning Jerusalem’s annexation plan as well, though lawmakers are unlikely to call for sanctions.
— Raphael Ahren
German military partially dissolves commando unit over far-right links
Germany’s Defense Minister says she has ordered the partial dissolution of the elite KSK commando force, which has come under growing criticism over right-wing extremism in its ranks.
The KSK had “become partially independent” from the chain of command, with a “toxic leadership culture”, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer tells the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.
That meant it “cannot continue to exist in its present form.”
One of the force’s four companies, where extremism was said to be the most rife, would be dissolved and not replaced, the minister said.
The elite commando force is charged with sensitive and risky missions such as hostage rescue operations or anti-terror action abroad.
But suspicions that some members harbor far-right extremist sympathies have plagued the force in recent years, even as Germany has been hit by a wave of extreme-right violence, including deadly attacks on migrants, Jewish people and politicians.
In April 2017, revelers at a farewell party for a KSK commander allegedly threw pig heads, played right-wing rock music and gave the Nazi salute.
— AFP
Netanyahu said to apologize after shaking US diplomat’s hand
Prime Minister apologized to US diplomat Brian Hook after he shook his hand when the two met in Jerusalem earlier in the day, Channel 12 news reports.
Video of the meeting showed Netanyahu stride up to hook with his arm outstretched and Hook, who should have been whiling away the hours in 14-day quarantine, grasping Netanyahu’s digits with the same gusto.
As they pull away, Hook is seen rubbing his hand on his suit jacket momentarily. The two then put their hands on their faces to remove their masks
According to the report, Netanyahu told Hook in private that he had messed up but had gotten carried away because the two got along so famously.
Netanyahu stopped shaking people’s hands in February, weeks before doing so was common, and soon after urged his countrymen to follow suit.
Russian Jewish philanthropist Ilia Salita dies at 52
Ilia Salita, the head of the Genesis Philanthropy Group, which funds Jewish identity-building efforts for Russian-speaking Jews around the world, has died.
Salita, who had cancer, died Monday in New Jersey at the age of 52.
He was the president and CEO of the Genesis Philanthropy Group for six years after serving as the organization’s North American executive director.
“Ilia was a dear friend, colleague, mentor and leader, especially in these challenging times,” the Genesis Philanthropy Group says in a statement. “We will feel his loss profoundly. He left an indelible mark on our organization, those who knew and loved him, and on the Jewish people.”
— JTA
Funnyman Carl Reiner dies at 98
Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died. He was 98.
Reiner’s assistant Judy Nagy says he died Monday night of natural causes his home in Beverly Hills, California.
One of show business’s best-liked men, the tall, bald Reiner was a welcome face on the small and silver screens, in Caesar’s 1950s troupe, as the snarling, toupee-wearing Alan Brady of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and in such films as “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”
Reiner, the son of Jewish immigrants, was born in the Bronx on March 20, 1922.
He is the father of actor-director Rob Reiner.
— with AP
Knesset committee green-lights Shin Bet phone tracking
The Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee has given the go-ahead to a bill that would allow the Shin Bet to assist in contact tracing efforts by tapping into peoples’ phones.
The controversial measure must still pass second and third readings in the Knesset. It is expected to be in effect for three weeks as a stopgap measure until an app from a private firm that can do the work can be rolled out.
The bill stipulates that the Shin Bet can only be deployed if other contact tracing efforts prove fruitless, but adds that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can ask the committee to expand the criteria needed for the Shin Bet to track people should he so desire.
Israel left off EU list of safe zone countries
As expected, Israel has been left off a list of nations allowed to visit the EU, for at least the next two weeks.
Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.
Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU’s 27 members and four other nations in Europe’s visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers. The list is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added and some even dropping off depending on whether they are keeping the disease under control.
— with AP
Netanyahu says he’ll keep hashing out annexation with US ‘in days to come’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he spoke about “the question of sovereignty” with US Ambassador David Friedman and special US envoy Avi Berkowitz.
“We’re working on it and we will continue to work on it in coming days,” he says, indicating that no decision on annexation will be made by his self-imposed start date of July 1.
Netanyahu, speaking at a Foreign Ministry ceremony, also expresses worries over mounting coronavirus infections.
“We need to do something, on one side to stop this spread and on the other side to allow economic activity,” he says.
Israeli firm says it’s working on 1-hour coronavirus test
Israeli firm AID Genomics says it is working on a one-hour COVID-19 test, joining several other firms around the world also seeking to cut down on testing times.
“We took the critical parts of the process, and saw how we could shorten the time, and do the tests in a collective way,” head scientist Yitzhak Haviv says.
He says some tests can be shortened to be even faster. The new tests are expected to be rolled out in coming weeks, according to the channel.
Other firms and researchers in Israel and around the world have announced plans for one-hour tests in the past several months, though none are yet widely available here. Tests in Israel currently take around a day for results to come back.
On Monday, the prime minister reiterated the government’s goal of having a 48-hour window for identifying and performing contact tracing on new cases.
AID Genomics provides lab testing services, together with Chinese partner BGI.
Lawyer who helped draft Trump articles of impeachment to release book
Former Obama administration official and House counsel Norman Eisen is releasing a book about the effort to impeach US President Donald Trump.
“A Case for the American People: The United States v. Donald J. Trump” will be released July 28, Crown announces.
Eisen served as the ethics czar under President Barack Obama and as counsel to Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee during the impeachment process.
Crown, a division of Penguin Random House, is calling the book “a detailed behind-the-scenes account of the attempts to bring the President to justice.”
“As a lead drafter of the articles of impeachment, he pulls back the curtain to reveal the 10 prospective articles — not just the two publicly tried,” according to Crown. “’A Case for the American People’ is a gripping narrative and rousing closing argument.”
— AP
Nissenkorn, Gantz back Mandelblit in tiff with Netanyahu
Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn is defending his attorney general from attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“Mandelblit isn’t hounding anybody, he is doing his job,” Nissenkorn tweets. “An attack on the gatekeepers hurts democracy and weakening democracy will harm the rights of all Israel’s citizens.”
A statement attributed in the Hebrew press to “associates of Netanyahu” had accused Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit of chasing after the prime minister.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz also says he is giving “full backing” to Mandelblit and the law enforcement community.
“They will continue to fulfill their duties fearlessly, professionally and determinedly. We created this government given the coronavirus crisis and that’s what we’ll deal with,” he tweets.
Knesset committee demands local leaders be consulted on lockdowns
The Knesset Constitution Law and Justice Committee has given the go-ahead for the Knesset to vote two final times on a law extending the government’s ability to declare areas with high coronavirus infection numbers as restricted zones.
However, committee members mark up the bill with a caveat that any such move must be made in consultation with local leaders and with respect paid to local needs, with extensive efforts made to obtain the agreement of locals.
The change is spearheaded by committee head Yakov Asher, whose UTJ party represents an ultra-Orthodox community beset by high infection rates and which has opposed measures restricting movement in Haredi neighborhoods and shutting down synagogues and yeshivas.
The addition to the bill will also require lawmakers to ensure that the restricted area is not wider than absolutely necessary. Asher describes the additions as necessary to keep the Health Ministry from messing up. “If you bring things to ministers, make well sure they line up with reality,” he says at the end of the discussion, in a rebuke to health officials.
Ultra-Orthodox community leaders have complained that recent lockdowns on some Haredi neighborhoods were based on faulty data or unnecessarily draconian given the infection rates.
The bill will now to move to the Knesset for second and third readings.
Netanyahu meets with US officials ahead of annexation day
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with US Ambassador David Friedman and special Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz a day ahead of his self-imposed date for beginning to annex West Bank lands under the US peace proposal, his office says.
Also at the meeting are Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, national security adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and PMO bureau chief Ronen Peretz.
The subject of the meeting is not announced.
Permits panel expected to reject Netanyahu legal defense request — report
The Haaretz news outlet reports that the Permits Committee mulling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to fund his legal defense with a NIS 10 million donation from businessman bud Spencer Partrich is likely to turn him down.
The report cites unnamed sources in the committee.
It comes after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit recommended against allowing him to use the donation from the Michigan-based real estate tycoon, who is a witness in the case against Netanyahu.
Putin to (virtually) huddle with Erdogan, Rouhani on Syria
Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss the Syrian conflict on Wednesday with the leaders of Turkey and Iran, the Kremlin says.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says the video conference will see Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani make “three statements” before discussing Syria in private.
The call will take place around 11:00 a.m. GMT, Peskov says.
The talks will be the first since September in the so-called Astana format, in which the three powers discuss developments in Syria, where the conflict has entered its 10th year.
Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.
— AFP
Israeli journalist in Lebanon accused of recruiting for Hezbollah
The Shin Bet security service accuses an Arab Israeli woman living in Lebanon of working to recruit Israeli citizens as operatives for the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group.
According to the Shin Bet, Beirut Hamoud sought to enlist two female residents of the northern town of Majd al-Krum, where she is originally from.
Hamoud, a journalist at the Hezbollah-linked Al-Akhbar newspaper, reached out to the two woman and met with them in Turkey in December, after which the Shin Bet questioned them on suspicion that Hamoud and her Lebanese husband Bilal Bizari tried to recruit them to Hezbollah, the security agency says.
“During the investigation the contact between the two and Beirut was confirmed, as well as information about the meeting in Turkey and the way in which Hezbollah worked through Beirut and her husband to enlist additional Israelis for Hezbollah operations,” a Shin Bet statement says.
The two Majd al-Krum residents were arrested on May 2 and have since been released under conditions.
The Shin Bet also says one of its agents called Hamoud’s husband to warn Israel was on to them and to cease their efforts to recruit Israelis citizens for Hezbollah.
— Alex Fulbright
Lapid predicts bloodshed from Netanyahu-Mandelblit tussle
Opposition leader Yair Lapid says on Twitter that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bashing of Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and the law enforcement community is “wild incitement” that “will end in blood.”
“Bibi cannot say afterwards ‘I didn’t know.’ He is leading the incitement. Anyone who stays quiet gives him legitimacy — they are also responsible,” he says, in a veiled jab at former partner Benny Gantz.
‘Netanyahu associates’ lash out at Mandelblit
Responding to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision that a wealthy friend cannot fund his legal defense, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Mandelblit of hypocrisy.
“The attorney general’s conflict of interest screams out to the heaven,” reads a statement sent out to Hebrew media and attributed to Netanyahu’s associates.
“With one hand he serves a false indictment against the prime minister, and with his other he does everything to sabotage the prime minister’s ability to defend himself.”
The statement calls the graft charges against Netanyahu “politically motivated.”
“Ridiculous.”
AG says Netanyahu cannot fund legal defense with donation from witness
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit has told the State Comptroller’s Office that he opposes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to receive some NIS 10 million in outside funding for his legal expenses in a series of graft cases, saying that the donation would border on a gift.
“It cannot be stated that receiving this amount by the Prime Minister from Mr. Partridge is not a gift given to him as a public servant,” reads a letter from Mandelblit’s office urging the permits panel to reject the request.
Netanyahu has asked the committee to allow an NIS 10 million ($2.9 million) donation from Spencer Partrich, a Michigan-based real estate magnate, to fund his legal defense.
Because Partrich also happens to be a witness in one of the cases, the committee has asked the country’s attorney general for his opinion on the matter.
comments