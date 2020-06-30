Dutch lawmakers tell government to consider sanctions against Israel

The Dutch parliament has passed a resolution urging the government to explore possible sanctions against Israel if it goes ahead with its plans to unilaterally annex parts of the West Bank.

The resolution calls on the foreign minister to “to identify options of measures (possibly) to be taken should Israel proceed with annexation of Palestinian territory.”

It also notes annexation is a “gross violation of international law” and notes that the Netherlands has in the past “taken measures against countries that violate international law.”

Last week, the Belgian parliament passed a similar resolution. Tomorrow, the German Bundestag is expected to discuss and pass a resolution condemning Jerusalem’s annexation plan as well, though lawmakers are unlikely to call for sanctions.

— Raphael Ahren