Egypt says six suspected jihadists killed south of Cairo

Six suspected jihadists were killed earlier today in a shootout with police near the Bahariya oasis southwest of the Egyptian capital, the interior ministry says.

Police carried out a dawn raid against “terrorist elements” in a desert area near Bahariya, roughly 300 kilometers (190 miles) southwest of Cairo, the ministry said in a statement.

A shootout led to the death of six suspects, the ministry says, adding that a number of hunting rifles and four assault rifles were found at the site.

Jihadists have launched several attacks in the vast desert area west of the Nile.

