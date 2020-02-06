EU calls for end to Syria bombing and humanitarian access to Idlib

The EU calls for an end to the bombings in northwest Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces push into the last rebel bastion of Idlib.

“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwest Syria must stop,” the EU’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell says in a joint statement with the EU’s humanitarian affairs commissioner Janez Lenarcic.

The top European Union officials demand “unimpeded humanitarian access to people in need of assistance” as well “respect of humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.”

— AFP