Finnish leader urges ceasefire in Putin call

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto speaks in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine.

Niinistö’s office says in a statement that he informed Putin that he, earlier in the day, had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and that Zelensky was prepared to talk directly with Putin.

The statement says Niinistö called for an immediate ceasefire and the safe evacuation of civilians, but also spoke to Putin about the security of nuclear energy facilities in Ukraine.

Niinisto is one of the few Western leaders who has kept a regular dialogue with Putin ever since the Finnish leader took office in 2012.