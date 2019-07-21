Foreign Ministry to host Arab journalists, including from Iraq and Saudi Arabia

The Foreign Ministry announces it will host six journalists from Arab countries in Israel this week, including from Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The journalists will tour Jerusalem, northern Israel, Tel Aviv and other sites in the country, as well as meet with Knesset members, ministry officials and academics.

The ministry says the purpose of the visit was to expose the journalists to the “Israeli positions” on unspecified diplomatic issues and to Israeli society.

A statement from the ministry doesn’t specify who the journalists are and what countries they come from, but stresses it’ll be the first such delegation to include journalists from Saudi Arabia and Iraq, neither of which has diplomatic ties with Israel.