France to limit long-distance train, bus, plane travel over coronavirus

The Joint List alliance of Arab and Arab-majority parties says all its 15 lawmakers recommend Benny Gantz as the next prime minister, but specifies that it is only if Gantz decides to try to form a center-left government and that it is only for the sake of replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.

Party leader Ayman Odeh expresses opposition to any government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu, and details the status of his party’s negotiations with Blue and White.

He says if Gantz and Netanyahu decide to try and form a unity government, “we will be its biggest opponents.”

Odeh adds that the Balad faction of the Joint List, which has been opposed to recommending Gantz, has nevertheless made the “brave” decision to recommend him.

The move could give Gantz a majority of lawmakers and cause Rivlin to task him first with forming a government, if also Avigdor Liberman’s hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party backs Gantz.