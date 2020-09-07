Gaza’s virus cases surpass 1,000, threatening to overwhelm health system

The Gaza Strip saw 182 new cases of the novel coronavirus today, as a wave of cases threatens to overwhelm the coastal enclave, the Gaza Health Ministry says.

Just two weeks ago, Gaza had no confirmed cases of coronavirus. All new arrivals were subject to 21-day quarantine procedures upon arriving in the Strip.

Today, Gaza has 1,054 cases, with viral hotspots detected all across the Strip. Hamas declared a general lockdown, but has recently been loosening restrictions in some less affected areas so as to allow people to go back to work. At the same time, the number of daily new cases has been accelerating.

Experts warn that Gaza’s health system is weak and battered from repeated wars between Israel and the Hamas terror group, as well as a 14-year blockade of Gaza by Israel and Egypt. As of two weeks ago, Gaza had only 87 ventilators for its 1.8 million residents.

Should the number of active cases pass 2,000, Hamas health officials warned last week, the Gaza health system could collapse.

