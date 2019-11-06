Greek neo-Nazi chief pleads innocence in murder trial

The leader of Greece’s notorious neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn is denying any responsibility for the murder of an anti-fascist rapper, in the politician’s first appearance at a long-running trial involving dozens of defendants.

Nikos Michaloliakos is one of nearly 70 defendants, who each face between five to 20 years in prison over the 2013 killing of rapper Pavlos Fyssas and other alleged crimes by Golden Dawn members.

“I wish to declare my innocence of the charges, which are a result of a political plot,” Michaloliakos tells the trial, which has already been going on for four years.

— AFP