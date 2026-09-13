Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, September 13, 2026

Health Ministry says Ebola test results negative for man who recently visited DRC

Today, 8:51 pm
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The Health Ministry announces that test results for a man who recently visited the Democratic Republic of Congo have came back negative for Ebola, after he was hospitalized over suspicions he contracted the disease.

The ministry notes that there have yet to be any confirmed Ebola cases in Israel.

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