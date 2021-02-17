Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Highways around Jerusalem closed as snow piles up

17 February 2021, 7:51 pm 0 Edit

Route 1 is closed from Shaar HaGai until the entrance of Jerusalem — in both directions — due to the snowfall around the capital.

The Tunnel Road on Route 60 is also closed to traffic until further notice.

