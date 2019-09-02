ICC judges order prosecutor to consider investigating Israel over Mavi Marmara

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they happen.
Iranian judo champion afraid to go home in Israel dispute
TOKYO — A judo world champion from Iran is afraid to return home after disobeying orders from his government to withdraw from the world championships in Tokyo to avoid a potential bout against an Israeli opponent.
The International Judo Federation says Saeid Mollaei was ordered to withdraw from last week’s competition by Iranian deputy sports minister Davar Zani. The IJF says Mollaei was then called by Iranian Olympic Committee president Reza Salehi Amiri, who said security services were at his parents’ house.
Mollaei was the defending champion and could have faced Israeli athlete Sagi Muki in the final. They were the two top-ranked athletes in their class prior to the world championships. Mollaei said he was ordered to withdraw ahead of a preliminary bout against a Russian so it didn’t appear to be a boycott of Israel.
Mollaei kept competing but eventually lost in the semifinals and did not have to face Muki, who won gold and later called Mollaei “an inspiration.”
“I want to compete wherever I can,” Mollaei said in a statement from the IJF. “I live in a country whose law does not permit me to. We have no choice, all athletes must comply with it. All I did today was for my life, for a new life. I need help. Even if the authorities of my country told me that I can go back without any problems, I am afraid.”
The IJF says it will help Mollaei prepare for next year’s Olympics, also in Tokyo. If Iran refuses to enter him, one option could be the International Olympic Committee-backed team of refugee athletes.
Iranian sports teams have for several decades had a policy of not competing against Israelis, which the country does not recognize. The IJF has said Iranians have thrown matches and used “questionable injuries” to avoid competing against Israelis.
— AP
Palestinian women protest after suspected domestic violence murder
Hundreds of Palestinian women protest in front of the Palestinian Authority prime minister’s office in Ramallah to demand an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman whom many suspect was the victim of a so-called honor killing.
Israa Ghrayeb, 21, died last month after being hospitalized with severe injuries. Friends and women’s rights groups suspect her male relatives attacked her over a video shared online that purportedly showed her out with a man who had proposed to her.
The family says she jumped from a balcony of their home after being “possessed by demons.”
In conservative areas across the Middle East, women have been murdered by male relatives over suspicions they brought shame to the family by violating strict rules on relationships.
The protesters call for tougher laws protecting women.
— AP
ICC judges order prosecutor to consider investigating Israel over Mavi Marmara
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Appeals judges order the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to reconsider again her refusal to open a formal investigation into the 2010 storming by Israeli forces of a Turkish flotilla heading to the Gaza strip.
Presiding Judge Solomy Bossa ordered Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to decide by December 2 whether or not to open a formal probe. The 3-2 majority ruling by the court’s appeals chamber is the latest step in a long legal battle to bring the case before the court.
Bensouda earlier declined a request by the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros to investigate the May 31, 2010, storming of a vessel in the flotilla, which was sailing under a Comoros flag.
Israel is not a member state of the court but its nationals could face charges if Bensouda opens an investigation.
In her initial refusal to open a full-scale investigation, Bensouda acknowledged that war crimes may have been committed on the Mavi Marmara ship, where in a melee after Israeli commandos boarded the ship and were met with violence, 10 Turkish activists belonging to the pro-Hamas IHH group were killed and several other pro-Palestinian activists were wounded. Several of the Israeli soldiers were also wounded. But she decided that the case wasn’t serious enough to merit an ICC probe. Comoros appealed that decision and sought a judicial review when Bensouda once again refused to investigate the case.
The ICC was set up as a court of last resort intended to prosecute senior leaders allegedly responsible for grave crimes including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity when national courts prove unable or unwilling to take on such cases.
The appeals panel on Monday criticizes Bensouda for her rejection of calls by a lower panel of judges to reconsider the case.
“The appeals chamber also finds that the unfortunate language used by the prosecutor to express her disagreement demonstrates that she was entirely misinformed as to what was required of her in conducting the requested reconsideration,” Bossa says.
— AP
comments