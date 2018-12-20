IDF begins sealing Hezbollah attack tunnels
IDF begins sealing shut Hezbollah attack tunnels

Netanyahu says troops using ‘special means’ to ‘neutralize’ underground passageways dug under the Israel-Labenon border by Iran-backed terrorist group

By Tamar Pileggi Today, 1:59 pm 1 Edit

Israeli soldiers stand around the opening of a hole that leads to a tunnel that the army says was dug by the Hezbollah terror group across the Israel-Lebanon border, near Metula, on December 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Israeli soldiers stand around the opening of a hole that leads to a tunnel that the army says was dug by the Hezbollah terror group across the Israel-Lebanon border, near Metula, on December 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.

5:10 pm

US ambassador to Israel pledges support for Mediterranean pipeline

The US ambassador to Israel says the United States “wholly supports” plans for a pipeline that would transport east Mediterranean gas to Europe.

David Friedman is speaking in southern Israel at a joint summit between the leaders of Israel, Greece and Cyprus. He calls the pipeline project “of great importance for the stability and prosperity of the Middle East and Europe,” and urges all countries in the region to ensure its success.

The three countries are among the partners in the $7 billion project, which is expected to take six to seven years to build. Israel and Cyprus hope that exporting their offshore reserves will transform their economies and diversify Europe’s energy supply.

The leaders offered no details of the pipeline’s construction timeline.

— AP

4:51 pm

Turkey, Iran vow to work closer on Syria after US announcement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani vow to work more closely to end the fighting in Syria.

But the two leaders make no comment on US President Donald Trump’s shock announcement that he was pulling US troops out of the war-ravaged nation.

“There are many steps that Turkey and Iran can take together to stop the fighting in the region and to establish peace,” says Erdogan, without elaborating, at a joint news conference with Rouhani in Ankara.

“Syria’s territorial integrity must be respected by all sides. Both countries are of the same opinion regarding this,” Rouhani says in translated remarks.

The two leaders’ meeting had been arranged before Trump’s announcement about the US pullout, a move already welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier today.

— AFP

4:38 pm

Home in southern Israel hit by apparent errant fire from Egypt

A house in southern Israel is hit by bullets that were fired, apparently accidentally, from Egypt, the IDF says.

No injuries are reported, but some damage is caused.

“The IDF takes these types of incidents seriously. The event will be investigated,” the military says in a statement.

— Judah Ari Gross

4:18 pm

Travelers face chaos as London’s Gatwick airport still shuttered over drones

London Gatwick Airport is forced to suspend all flights today due to drones flying over the airfield, causing misery for tens of thousands of stuck passengers just days before Christmas.

Flights into Gatwick, south of the British capital, were diverted to other airports while passengers waiting to take off faced grueling delays.

Gatwick is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world’s busiest single runway air hub.

A cat-and-mouse manhunt is under way to catch the drone operator.

— AFP

4:03 pm

Syria Kurds vow to keep up anti-IS fight unless Turkey attacks

Syrian Kurdish forces say they will keep fighting the Islamic State group in eastern Syria unless they come under Turkish attack, after their US allies announced their withdrawal.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stressed they would freeze operations if Turkey attacked, as widely expected after a pullout of US forces which have served as a buffer.

“The Hajin battles continues,” says Mustefa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-dominated force, referring to the main front against IS in the Euphrates Valley.

“The US decision is just a decision and does not yet affect the situation on the ground,” Bali tells AFP.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, fighting was continued today.

— AFP

3:56 pm

IDF begins sealing Hezbollah attack tunnels

The Israeli military begins sealing shut the attack tunnels dug into Israel from southern Lebanon.

“We are continuing in our efforts to thwart those terror tunnels. We are now using special means in order to specially neutralize these tunnels,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says.

An army spokesperson says additional details about how it is “neutralizing” these tunnels will be released shortly.

— Judah Ari Gross

3:35 pm

Germany says US withdrawal from Syria could harm fight against IS

Germany is expressing concern that the US decision to withdraw troops from Syria could undermine efforts to combat the Islamic State group.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says in a statement that “the abrupt change of course by the American side comes as a surprise not only for us.” He said that while IS has been pushed back, “the threat is not yet over.”

Maas says “there is a danger that the consequences of this decision could damage the fight against IS and endanger the successes that have been achieved.” He points to “underground structures” and continued activity in eastern Syria.

US officials say that President Donald Trump is pulling all 2,000 US troops out of Syria, as the president suddenly declared victory over IS.

— AP

3:29 pm

Israel: Gunmen behind Ofra and Givat Assaf shootings are brothers

An Israeli security official identifies the Palestinian gunman who killed 2 soldiers in a shooting attack near the Givat Assaf outpost last week as Asem Barghouti, the brother of Salih Barghouti, who is suspected of carrying out a drive-by shooting outside the nearby settlement of Ofra days earlier.

Salih Barghouti is believed to opened fire at a bus stop near Ofra, injuring 7 Israelis, including a pregnant woman who later lost her baby. He was killed by Israeli security forces during his arrest last week.

A poster published by Hamas claiming the December 9, 2108, Ofra terror attack and praising the ‘martyr’ Salih Barghouti, posted on Hamas’s official Twitter account, December 12, 2108. (Twitter)

The official confirms the Barghoutis’ identities to The Times of Israel in a text message.

Israeli troops have have launched extensive searches for the gunman who fled the scene after shooting dead IDF Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, 20, and Cpl. Yosef Cohen, 19, as they waited for a bus outside Givat Assaf.

— Adam Rasgon

3:00 pm

Trump says US does not want to be ‘policeman of the Middle East’

The United States does not want to be the “policeman” of the Middle East, US President Donald Trump tweets, as he defends his controversial decision to pull US forces out of Syria.

“Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting NOTHING but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight….,” he tweets.

Trump adds: “Russia, Iran, Syria & many others are not happy about the US leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us.

“I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!”

— AFP

2:48 pm

Egypt says it killed 8 Islamists planning Christmas attacks

Egypt says security forces have killed eight militants and detained four more who planned attacks on minority Christians during the upcoming holiday season.

In a statement, the Interior Ministry says the 12 belonged to “Hasm,” which it says is an armed faction of the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist group removed from power in 2013.

It said two of the eight killed were separately shot dead after they opened fire on security forces storming two residences in Cairo. The remaining six were killed in a shootout as they tried to flee Cairo.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees the police, did not say when the events took place.

The Brotherhood’s Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s first freely elected president, was overthrown by the military after his yearlong rule inspired mass protests.

— AP

2:46 pm

German court won’t try 97-year-old Nazi death camp suspect

German court says it won’t put on trial a former guard at the Nazis’ Majdanek death camp who was charged with being an accessory to murder, arguing that the 97-year-old is too sick to face court proceedings.

The Frankfurt state court cited a comprehensive medical assessment of the suspect that was delayed repeatedly by spells in a hospital. It says an expert determined that the man, who was charged in August 2017, wouldn’t be able to follow proceedings “in an appropriate way” and a trial would pose a “significant danger” to his life.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was charged for allegedly serving at the camp in Nazi-occupied Poland between August 1943 and January 1944. Prosecutors allege that the man worked as a guard there as a member of the SS’s Death’s Head division.

In particular, he was accused of supporting Operation Erntefest, or Operation Harvest Festival, on Nov. 3, 1943.

On that day, at least 17,000 Jewish prisoners from Majdanek and others who were being used as forced laborers in and around the city of Lublin were shot in ditches just outside the camp. Music blared from the Majdanek loudspeakers to mask the sound of the killings.

— AP

2:29 pm

Israeli gets 6.5 years for beating Sudanese migrant to death

A 22-year-old Israeli man convicted of beating a Sudanese migrant to death in Petah Tikva two years ago is sentenced to six and a half years in prison for the killing.

As part of an agreement with the Central District Attorney’s Office, Dennis Bershivitz plead guilty to manslaughter over his brutal November 2016 assault of Babikir Ali Adham-Uvdo, who succumbed to his wounds days later.

A second man involved in the fatal assault has been convicted of aggravated assault, but he was a minor at the time of the attack, and will serve in a juvenile detention facility. The court did not release details of his sentencing.

2:23 pm

Brussels Jewish museum shooting suspect appears in court

A man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014 after fighting alongside jihadists in Syria appears in court this afternoon amid high security, as preparations began for his trial next month.

French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 33, is accused of “terrorist murder” for gunning down the four with a handgun and an assault rifle in the Brussels Jewish museum in May 2014. His alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, 30, also appears in court.

Nemmouche has said he was involved but did not carry out the killings. His lawyer Sebastien Courtoy says his client “is here to proclaim his innocence.”

Asked whether Nemmouche would testify, Courtoy says that “if circumstances require it, he will speak. He’s not mute.”

Security camera video from the May 24, 2014, killing shows a shooter wearing a baseball cap coolly gun down two people at the museum entrance, then pull out an assault rifle to spray the others from a doorway.

It was over in 82 seconds and the killer strode away. An Israeli couple visiting the city and two museum workers were killed.

— AP

2:10 pm

Trump thanks Albania for expelling Iranian diplomats over plot to attack Israelis

US President Donald Trump thanked Albania for expelling the Iranian ambassador and another diplomat for allegedly engaging in illegal activities that threaten Albania’s security.

Trump’s letter to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, dated December 14, thanked him “for your steadfast efforts to stand up to Iran and to counter its destabilizing activities and efforts to silence dissidents around the globe.” His letter said the expulsion “exemplifies our joint efforts to show the Iranian government that its terrorist activities in Europe and around the world will have severe consequences.”

The US Embassy in Tirana published the letter on its Facebook page today.

Albania’s Foreign Ministry said yesterday the two diplomats were expelled for “violating their diplomatic status” following talks with other countries, including Israel.

Iran blamed the United States and Israel for the expulsions. The official IRNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying that “Albania has become an unintentional victim of the United States, Israel and some terrorist groups.”

Private Top Channel television reported that the Iranians were suspected of illegal activities related to a World Cup qualifying match between Albania and Israel two years ago.

Earlier this year, a court in neighboring Kosovo sentenced nine Albanians for planning a foiled attack against the Israeli soccer team during the match in Albania.

— AP

2:01 pm

Iran blames US, Israel after Albania expels diplomats

Iran is blaming the United States and Israel for Albania’s expulsion of two Iranian diplomats accused of engaging in criminal activities that threatened the small European country’s security.

The official IRNA news agency quotes Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi as saying “Albania has become an unintentional victim of the United States, Israel and some terrorists groups.”

He says the US and Israel are working to destroy relations between Iran and European countries, and that Albania should not allow others to dictate its relations with Tehran.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton praised Albania in a tweet for expelling “the Iranian ambassador, signaling to Iran’s leaders that their support for terrorism will not be tolerated.”

— AP

2:00 pm

Putin: Trump ‘right’ to withdraw troops from Syria

President Vladimir Putin has welcomed the US decision to withdraw its forces from Syria.

Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin says he agrees with US President Donald Trump, who said yesterday that the defeat of the Islamic State group removes the need for the US military presence in the country.

Putin reaffirms the long-held Russian argument that the US presence in Syria is illegitimate because it hasn’t been vetted by the UN Security Council or approved by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. Putin adds that “if the US decided to withdraw its contingent, it has done the right thing.”

Russia is a key ally of Assad, and its military intervention beginning in 2015 turned the tide of the war in his favor.

The Russian leader says it remains to be seen if the US carries out its intention, noting Washington’s repeated promises to end its 17-year presence in Afghanistan.

— AP

2:00 pm

Netanyahu: Israel to ‘intensify’ action in Syria following US pullout

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the IDF will “intensify” its activity in Syria to prevent Iranian entrenchment following the withdrawal of American forces from the country.

Netanyahu is speaking at a joint summit with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus, a day after US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria.

Netanyahu says Israel will “continue to act very aggressively against Iran’s attempts to entrench in Syria,” adding that it will do so with “complete support and backing from the United States.”

Israel has clandestinely carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the course of the seven-year civil war to prevent Iranian entrenchment near the border and to keep strategic weaponry from reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.

— AP

