IDF cancels exercises, tryouts amid crushing heat wave

The Israel Defense Forces cancels all exercises and tryouts through Tuesday in light of the risks posed by a heatwave sweeping through the country.

The army also issued various instructions to troops to prevent them from unnecessary work in the heat.

Temperatures are expected to rise and could reach 46°C (114.8°F) in some parts of Israel.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry issued a warning to the elderly and people with health conditions, instructing them to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary physical exertion and drink plenty of fluids as temperatures rise.

Temperatures could reach up to 41°C (105°F) in Afula and Beersheba, 43°C (109°F) in Beit She’an, 36-37°C (96.8°F) in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and 34°C (93.2°F) in Safed.

The high temperatures are expected to persist, with Beit She’an reaching up to 46°C (114.8°F) and Tiberias 45°C (113°F) by Tuesday.