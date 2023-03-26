IDF orders increased security checks on West Bank highway after latest Huwara attack

Chief of the military’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox holds an assessment at the scene of last night’s shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara.

The attack wounded two soldiers, who are currently hospitalized in moderate condition. The Palestinian gunman has not yet been captured.

Fox orders to increase security checks of cars along the Route 60 highway, especially those entering and exiting the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Additionally, Fox instructs to increase defenses at the army posts along the highway in Huwara, as well as place additional surveillance cameras to foil further attacks.