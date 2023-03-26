Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Sunday, March 26, 2023

IDF orders increased security checks on West Bank highway after latest Huwara attack

By Emanuel Fabian 26 March 2023, 7:09 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox tours the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara, March 26, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces).
Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox tours the scene of a shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara, March 26, 2023. (Israel Defense Forces).

Chief of the military’s Central Command, Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox holds an assessment at the scene of last night’s shooting attack in the West Bank town of Huwara.

The attack wounded two soldiers, who are currently hospitalized in moderate condition. The Palestinian gunman has not yet been captured.

Fox orders to increase security checks of cars along the Route 60 highway, especially those entering and exiting the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Additionally, Fox instructs to increase defenses at the army posts along the highway in Huwara, as well as place additional surveillance cameras to foil further attacks.

