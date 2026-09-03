Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

IDF: Palestinian killed after crossing Yellow Line in northern Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:30 am Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Palestinian who crossed the IDF’s Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip this morning was killed in an airstrike, the military says.

The IDF says troops stationed in the area spotted “a terrorist crossing the Yellow Line and approaching forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.”

The Israeli Air Force then “struck the terrorist and eliminated him to remove the threat,” the military adds.

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