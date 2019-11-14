IDF says widespread sirens before midnight caused by single rocket

Israeli Navy ships also bombed a training base used by PIJ’s naval commando unit, which was also used to store weapons, the IDF says.

IDF aircraft struck a command center and a military base in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the army says.

The Israeli military says it bombed a number of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent barrage of rocket fire.

There are no reports of any injuries or damage from the barrage.

The town, sandwiched between Rehovot and Rishon Lezion some 50 kilometers from Gaza, had not been targeted at all during the day, so events that may have been canceled a day earlier went ahead anyway and the rocket fire caught many off guard.

A video making the rounds of social media shows Israeli celebrants at a wedding in Nes Ziona keeping their spirits up as they crowd into a back room during the latest rocket barrage.

At least one rocket is intercepted over Ashdod by the Iron Dome system.

The IDF says the rocket was intercepted over Israel, but its trajectory, together with shrapnel from the interceptor, set off multiple warnings.

The IDF says rocket fire from the Gaza Strip that triggered sirens from Ashdod to Rehovot shortly before midnight, and appeared to be a massive barrage, was actually just one rocket.

The Times of Israel is liveblogging the events of Thursday, November 14, after two days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza following the killing of Islamic Jihad terror chief Baha Abu al-Ata.

