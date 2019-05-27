IDF strikes in Syria after Israeli fighter jet comes under fire

The IDF says that an Israeli fighter jet was fired at on a routine flight in the north of the country, near the Syrian border.

The army says the anti-aircraft shell that was fired at the Israeli plane fell inside Syrian territory, and the mission was completed as planned.

In response, the IDF says it struck the site where the shells were launched.

Reports in Syrian media say one person was killed and another injured in the Israeli strikes in the Quneitra area.