The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.
Iran records more coronavirus deaths as hardest hit state in Mideast
Iran says it registered 76 more deaths in the previous 24 hours. That puts the reported death toll from COVID-19 at 5,650 and confirmed cases at over 89,000. Iran is the country hardest hit by the virus in the Middle East.
Iranian Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says more than 1,100 new confirmed cases were detected from the previous day.
Jahanpour added nearly 3,100 patients are in critical condition.
– AP
Health Ministry: Daily coronavirus testing reached close to 14,000 this week
The Health Ministry says it conducted close to 14,000 coronavirus tests on Thursday and almost 12,000 on Friday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set a goal of 30,000 tests a day.
Increased testing is seen as vital to being able to slowly reopen the economy and ease social distancing restrictions on the population.
