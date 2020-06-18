The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s developments as they unfold.
Iran reports 87 new virus deaths as local government tightens measures
Iran announces 87 new deaths from the novel coronavirus as authorities move to tighten measures to stop its spread in some of the country’s worst-hit provinces.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari says the overall toll in Iran’s outbreak stands at to 9,272 with 197,647 confirmed cases.
Five of Iran’s 31 provinces — Bushehr, East Azerbaijan, Hormozgan, Kermanshah and Khuzestan — are currently “red,” the highest level on the country’s color-coded risk scale.
East Azerbaijan is set to reimpose restrictive measures, according to state news agency IRNA. Hormozgan has also shut down all non-essential businesses, parks and government organisations, and reimposed an inter-city travel ban at least until Saturday.
Khuzestan was the first province to see a reimposed lockdown over a worsening situation after the government gradually lifted protocols from April in order to reopen its sanctions-hit economy.
Other provinces such as Golestan as well as Kohgiluyeh and Boyerahmad have also reimposed measures such as checkpoints at city entrances.
Special El Al flight to bring home some 200 Israelis stranded in Central America
Some 200 Israelis stranded in Central America will fly to Israel today on a special El Al flight, Hebrew media reports.
The flight from Panama will be the first-ever direct flight between the country and Israel.
Israelis taking the flight are flying into Panama from several other countries including Colombia and Costa Rica.
Knesset worker diagnosed with coronavirus
A Knesset employee has been diagnosed with coronavirus, officials at parliament say.
The woman’s contacts during the past two weeks are now being retraced, and any who came into contact with her since June 4 are instructed to act according to Health Ministry guidelines.
Netanyahu: No further easing of restrictions until cases go down
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau says there won’t be any furthering easing of coronavirus restrictions until a recent spike in infections goes back down.
There is no doubt that we need to stop the disease,” Netanyahu says at a ceremony to install a new director-general at the Health Ministry. “The disease is coming back and we have, for the time being, finished with opening up more of the economy.”
Netanyahu says there will be semi-lockdowns enforced on areas that have high infection rates.
“There is no choice, we need to change the public’s habits and if it doesn’t help we will take more aggressive measures,” he warns. “We will do everything needed to halt the continued spread of the disease — as we did at the start.”
Iran test-fires cruise missile in naval drill, state media says
Iran test-fired cruise missiles today in a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman and northern Indian Ocean, state media reports.
The report by the official IRNA news agency says the missiles destroyed targets at a distance of 280 kilometers (170 miles). It says the tests came during a naval drill by Iran’s navy in the Gulf of Oman and Indian Ocean.
It says the missiles’ range can be extended but gives no details.
The report is the first of a drill since May, when a missile fired during an Iranian training exercise mistakenly struck an Iranian naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.
Jordan’s FM visits Ramallah to discuss anti-annexation efforts
Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi is in Ramallah today on a surprise visit to coordinate the fight against Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
A Palestinian source tells Haaretz that Safadi is updating Palestinian Authority leadership on King Abdullah’s conversations on the subject with Arab leaders
The source says PA leaders believe the pressure on Israel and the US by the international community is starting to bear fruit.
Safadi’s visit to Ramallah is the first by a high-level foreign official since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, which shut borders across the world.
EU top diplomat: Annexation will have significant impact on ties with Israel
The European Union’s foreign policy chief says Israeli annexation of West Bank land would “inevitably have significant consequences for the close relationship we currently enjoy with Israel.”
Josep Borrell says such a step “would negatively affect regional stability, our relations with Israel and between Israel and Arab states, and potentially the security of Israel.”
Though he states that he will not “prejudge the specific impact,” he stresses that “the European Union has its own obligations and responsibilities under international and European Union law.”
He admits that there is a lack of “unanimity” among European nations on what would be the appropriate response, but adds there is a “strong majority” against any unilateral action that will harm the prospects of a two-state solution.
Borrell says he has relayed EU concerns in talks with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz as well as with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
