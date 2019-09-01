Iran touts new drone, says it can hit targets ‘on enemies’ soil’

Iran unveils a new domestically produced drone, named the “Kian,” a week after an Israeli strike in Syria targeted the Islamic Republic’s UAVs.

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard, of the Iranian air force, warns: “The unmanned vehicle can hit targets way beyond the country’s borders and can start its defensive mission on enemies’ soil,” according to the Mehr news agency.

Last Saturday, the Israeli air force announced it carried out raids against Iranian kamikaze drones based in Syria that were set to be used in an attack against the Jewish state. Early last Sunday, an alleged Israeli-launched drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.