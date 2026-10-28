Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Iran’s Araghchi: Any ‘Israel-instigated’ attack would be ‘devastating’ for global markets

By AFP and ToI Staff Today, 12:31 pm
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a press conference after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran, October 19, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that any Israeli-instigated attack in the Gulf region would have a “devastating impact” on global markets.

“Devastating impact on int’l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers,” Araghchi says in a post on X.

The United States and Israel have in recent days raised the prospect of renewed attacks on Iran in the Middle East war which began in February with strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel has the opportunity to work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the “existential threat” posed by Iran.

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