Iran’s Araghchi: Any ‘Israel-instigated’ attack would be ‘devastating’ for global markets

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warns that any Israeli-instigated attack in the Gulf region would have a “devastating impact” on global markets.

“Devastating impact on int’l markets of any Israel-instigated military misadventure in Persian Gulf region remains major concern for both gas suppliers and consumers,” Araghchi says in a post on X.

The United States and Israel have in recent days raised the prospect of renewed attacks on Iran in the Middle East war which began in February with strikes on the Islamic Republic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that Israel has the opportunity to work with US President Donald Trump to eliminate the “existential threat” posed by Iran.