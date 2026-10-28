Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

With 84% of ballots counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc at 54 seats, Eisenkot-led bloc at 49, Arab parties at 17

Today, 12:39 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot wave to supporters at their respective party campaign headquarters, after the October 27, 2026, election. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot wave to supporters at their respective party campaign headquarters, after the October 27, 2026, election. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

With 84.5% of ballot boxes counted as of 12:34 p.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give 54 seats to the bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 49 seats to the bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot.

The Arab-led parties — the Joint List and Ra’am — drop to 17 seats.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.6%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.

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