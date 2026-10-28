With 84% of ballots counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc at 54 seats, Eisenkot-led bloc at 49, Arab parties at 17

With 84.5% of ballot boxes counted as of 12:34 p.m., partial results published by the Central Elections Committee give 54 seats to the bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 49 seats to the bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot.

The Arab-led parties — the Joint List and Ra’am — drop to 17 seats.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold: Reservists (2.7%), People of Israel (1.6%), Charedi Public (0.2%).

The results are partial and will change as counting continues. Votes cast in double envelopes, including those of soldiers, are counted later.