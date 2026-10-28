Iran-backed Houthis call for immediate evacuation of Yemen’s Aden airport

Yemen’s Houthis calls for the immediate evacuation of the airport in Aden, seat of the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, a city that has been targeted several times by the Iran-backed group in recent weeks.

“Our armed forces call on those present at Aden airport to immediately evacuate due to the presence of a military cargo plane belonging to the Saudi enemy transporting weapons to kill the sons of the Yemeni people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on Telegram.