Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Iran-backed Houthis call for immediate evacuation of Yemen’s Aden airport

By AFP Today, 1:14 pm
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Yemen’s Houthis calls for the immediate evacuation of the airport in Aden, seat of the Saudi-backed internationally recognized government, a city that has been targeted several times by the Iran-backed group in recent weeks.

“Our armed forces call on those present at Aden airport to immediately evacuate due to the presence of a military cargo plane belonging to the Saudi enemy transporting weapons to kill the sons of the Yemeni people,” Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree says in a post on Telegram.

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