Arab media frames election as test of Netanyahu’s survival, spotlights ‘surprise’ Arab turnout

Major Arab newspapers frame Israel’s inconclusive election as a test of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s political survival, with front pages highlighting record Arab voter turnout, the opposition’s expected challenges to form a government, and the surprisingly strong showing of Arab parties.

Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat describes the vote as an election that puts the “Netanyahu era on trial,” while Lebanon’s Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar leads with the headline “Israel: The Autumn of the King.”

Several outlets argue that the weakening of Netanyahu’s bloc from 2022 does not necessarily equal his political demise, noting that depriving him of a majority is easier than agreeing on an alternative government, especially with non-Zionist Arab parties expected to hold up to 18 seats in a potentially unprecedented outcome.

In the United Arab Emirates, Al-Khaleej calls the Arab parties’ projected gains a “resounding surprise” that could severely complicate Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government, and pan-Arab newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi declares that the premier’s political fate “hangs in the balance.”

Qatar’s Al Jazeera notes “a remarkable and historic rise in the representation of Palestinians inside Israel,” while Qatari outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed focuses on alleged intimidation and incitement against Arab voters.