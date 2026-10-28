Netanyahu’s Likud holds Kiryat Shmona, Sderot and other communities hardest hit by war

A number of the towns and communities hardest hit on October 7 and in the ensuing wars have maintained their support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party, partial results show.

Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Avivim and Dovev — all along the northern border with Lebanon — are among the communities that have given a largest percentage of their votes to Likud.

Most residents of northern border towns were evacuated for prolonged periods of time amid fighting against the Hezbollah terror group.

During the war, Netanyahu had a prolonged falling-out with Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern, a member of his Likud party, and made few visits to the town, despite the city being among those hardest hit by the mass evacuation. The town also suffered immense damage from Hezbollah rocket and drone fire from Lebanon. As of 12:30 p.m., some 48 percent of the town’s votes went to Likud.

In the south, Sderot and Ofakim, which both saw invading terrorists from Gaza on October 7, also reaffirm their support for the premier, with Likud remaining the largest party in both towns.

On October 7, 2023, 53 people were killed in Sderot amid the Hamas onslaught. Twenty-five were killed in Ofakim.

As of 12:30 p.m., nearly 39% of Sderot’s votes had gone to Likud.