Netanyahu’s Likud holds Kiryat Shmona, Sderot and other communities hardest hit by war

A number of the towns and communities hardest hit on October 7 and in the ensuing wars have maintained their support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party, partial results show.
Kiryat Shmona, Shlomi, Avivim and Dovev — all along the northern border with Lebanon — are among the communities that have given a largest percentage of their votes to Likud.
Most residents of northern border towns were evacuated for prolonged periods of time amid fighting against the Hezbollah terror group.
During the war, Netanyahu had a prolonged falling-out with Kiryat Shmona Mayor Avichai Stern, a member of his Likud party, and made few visits to the town, despite the city being among those hardest hit by the mass evacuation. The town also suffered immense damage from Hezbollah rocket and drone fire from Lebanon. As of 12:30 p.m., some 48 percent of the town’s votes went to Likud.
In the south, Sderot and Ofakim, which both saw invading terrorists from Gaza on October 7, also reaffirm their support for the premier, with Likud remaining the largest party in both towns.
On October 7, 2023, 53 people were killed in Sderot amid the Hamas onslaught. Twenty-five were killed in Ofakim.
As of 12:30 p.m., nearly 39% of Sderot’s votes had gone to Likud.
More from today’s Liveblog:
Is our live election coverage important to you?
Join The Times of Israel Community
JOIN NOW
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Are you relying on The Times of Israel for accurate and timely coverage of the 2026 Israeli election? If so, please join The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6/month, you will:
- Support our independent journalists who are working around the clock to report political developments as they unfold;
- Read ToI with a clear, ads-free experience on our site, apps and podcasts; and
- Gain access to exclusive content shared only with the ToI Community, including our DocuNation streaming film series and weekly letters from founding editor David Horovitz.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel