Russia’s state nuclear corporation says will increase staff at Iran’s Bushehr plant

The head of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom says it will increase the number of construction workers at Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant to 200 in November, as it moves to bring staffing levels in line with the project’s schedule.

The workforce will reach the level required for construction to proceed as planned in early 2027, Rosatom Director General Alexei Likhachev says.

The company evacuated hundreds of staff from Bushehr after the US and Israel launched a war against Iran in February. Rosatom is building two new nuclear units at the site.

“Of course, a possible escalation in the military situation could have an impact. We are preparing for that, but for now we are proceeding on the basis of an optimistic scenario,” Likhachev tells reporters.