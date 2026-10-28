Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Report: Eisenkot-led bloc looking to replace Ohana as Knesset speaker with support of Arab parties

Today, 2:13 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Speaker of the Knesset MK Amir Ohana attends a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 21, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Speaker of the Knesset MK Amir Ohana attends a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset in Jerusalem, January 21, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Despite the lack of clarity as to the forming of a new government, Channel 12 reports that the bloc led by Yashar’s Gadi Eisenkot is looking to use its votes plus those of the Arab parties to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Likud.

It has not yet aligned on a candidate, according to the report, though it named Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer and Elazar Stern of Yashar as options being discussed.

The latest results, with the count ongoing, have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc at 54 seats, Eisenkot’s at 49 and the Arab parties at 17, giving the anti-Netanyahu bloc 66 seats.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.