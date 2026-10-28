Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Houthis fire missile at Yemen’s Aden airport for 2nd time today, police source says

By AFP Today, 2:34 pm
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A missile targeted Yemen’s Aden airport for the second time today, a police official says, after the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government.

“A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces’ control inside the perimeter of Aden airport,” the Aden police official says, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.

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