Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Houthis fire missile at Yemen’s Aden airport for 2nd time today, police source says
A missile targeted Yemen’s Aden airport for the second time today, a police official says, after the Iran-backed Houthis called for the evacuation of the facility in the seat of the Saudi-backed government.
“A Houthi missile targeted the area under Saudi forces’ control inside the perimeter of Aden airport,” the Aden police official says, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive topics.
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