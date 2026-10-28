Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

Herzog urges parties to avoid another election, calls for ‘open mind’ in coalition talks

By Nava Freiberg Today, 3:08 pm
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Nava Freiberg is The Times of Israel's deputy diplomatic correspondent.

President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)
President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)

President Isaac Herzog urges Israel’s political parties to do everything possible to avoid another round of elections, in his first public comments since yesterday’s election, which has left no clear path to either bloc forming a government.

“We must do everything we can, certainly after yesterday, to avoid another round of elections. So I expect everyone who comes here to come with an open mind,” Herzog says during a gathering at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Herzog says he expects to receive the official election results next week from Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, after which he’ll start consultations with each Knesset faction over the formation of a new government.

The president also hails the election’s exceptionally high turnout as a “badge of honor for Israeli society,” saying it demonstrates the depth of Israelis’ “desire for democracy.”

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