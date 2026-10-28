IDF says Hebron raid continues, one more gun found, 6 suspects nabbed in nearby West Bank villages

The military says its operation in Hebron following Friday’s deadly shooting attack on the outskirts of the West Bank city continues, despite reports that the IDF told Israel’s political leadership days ago that the objectives there have been met.

The army says troops and Border Police officers found an M16 assault rifle during the recent searches in Hebron, bringing the total to three firearms found in the raid that began six days ago.

The operation has displaced thousands of Palestinian residents.

In other villages in the Hebron area, Border Police officers apprehended six wanted Palestinians overnight, including suspected Hamas operatives, who are allegedly involved in terror activity, according to the IDF and police.

In the attack on Friday, Hebron residents Mohammad Jaaba and Firas Jaaba opened fire on a checkpoint at the northern exit to the West Bank city, killing Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem and wounding three other soldiers. Both gunmen were shot dead by troops.