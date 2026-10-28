Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

With over 85% of votes counted, pro-Netanyahu bloc gets 53 seats, Eisenkot-led bloc at 48 and Arab parties have 19; further updates unlikely today

Today, 3:07 pm
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot wave to supporters at their respective party campaign headquarters, after the October 27, 2026, election. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Yashar chief Gadi Eisenkot wave to supporters at their respective party campaign headquarters, after the October 27, 2026, election. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg, AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Central Elections Committee announces 53 seats for the bloc led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and 48 seats for the bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot.

The Arab parties have 19 seats, a historic high.

At least 61 seats are required for a majority.

Some 93 percent of ordinary ballots have been counted, which is 85.6% of the total. While the results are not final, it is not expected that the figures will be updated in the immediate future.

In a statement the CEC says the remaining 7% of the ordinary ballots will require additional oversight, while some 600,000 so-called double envelope votes have yet to be counted. These are expected to be added to the tally in the next couple of days.

Parties currently below the 3.25% threshold include the Reservists (2.6%), People of Israel (1.6%), and the Charedi Public (0.2%).

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