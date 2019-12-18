Israel cutting power to West Bank Palestinians over debt

Benny Gantz tours the Golan Heights and praises Washington for recognizing Israel’ sovereignty over the plateau, which it captured from Syria in the 1973 Yom Kippur War, while accusing the government of failing to develop it.

“I welcome the American recognition of the Golan Heights and the state’s intention to develop it,” says Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party and is Netanyahu’s main rival for the premiership.

“But the numbers tell a different story — twenty or thirty thousand residents without significant growth is too little,” he continues. “The Golan is an important place, and we will do everything to speed up its annexation and development.”

Gantz also criticizes the controversial appointment yesterday of an interim state attorney — which has since been frozen by the High Court — saying a caretaker government should be more “conservative.”