Israel imposes strictures on Gaza over rocket fire

The Defense Ministry unit responsible for liaising with the Palestinians announces strictures on the Gaza Strip due to the continued rocket fire from the coastal enclave.

The Coordinator for the Government Activities in the Territories says the Erez border crossing will be shuttered until further notice and that Gazans with “merchant” permits won’t be allowed into Israel.

“Additionally, the fishing area in the Gaza Strip will be reduced to six nautical miles,” a COGAT statement says.