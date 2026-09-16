Israel, Morocco agree to appoint ambassadors, upgrade ties as FMs meet

A day after the sixth anniversary of the Abraham Accords, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar meets with his Moroccan counterpart in the United States.

The meeting, hosted by US United Nations Ambassador Mike Waltz in New York, focused on a series of agreements to upgrade the bilateral relationship, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Sa’ar and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita agree to upgrade their diplomatic representation, appointing ambassadors and turning their diplomatic missions into full embassies.

They also agree to increase flights between the countries, hold high-level visits in the coming months, and include investment and tax agreements by the end of the year.

Yesterday, Waltz held an event at his residence to mark the anniversary with officials from all the other Abraham Accords countries as well — the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kazakhstan — a recent addition.

“The friendship between the Moroccan and Jewish peoples has deep roots and a rich history,” says Sa’ar. “The declaration we signed today outlines practical ways to upgrade ties between Israel and Morocco for the benefit of both peoples, and we will work to implement it.”