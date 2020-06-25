Israel said mulling merging settlement of Maale Adumim with Jerusalem

One of the options the government is considering regarding West Bank annexation is announcing within days that it is extending Israeli sovereignty only over the settlement-city of Maale Adumim and making it part of Jerusalem’s municipal borders, the Ynet news site reports.

The report says the option was raised last night during a meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz held with the chiefs of the IDF, the Shin Bet and the Mossad, after several days of “war games” to assess possible outcomes of annexation.

The unsourced report says one of the “central options” that was discussed among security and government officials was to begin with the largely symbolic move of annexing just Maale Adumim, which is located east of the capital.