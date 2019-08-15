John Hickenlooper ending his 2020 White House bid — source

John Hickenlooper will drop out of the US Democratic presidential primary today, according to a Democrat close to him.

The former two-term Colorado governor, who ran as a moderate warning of the perils of extreme partisanship, struggled with fundraising and low polling numbers. His planned departure from the 2020 race was confirmed last night by a Democrat who isn’t authorized to speak publicly before the announcement and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Hickenlooper, 67, is not expected to announce a decision today on whether he will run for Senate in Colorado, though he has been discussing the possibility with advisers. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, up for reelection in 2020, is considered one of the most vulnerable senators in the country because of Colorado’s shift to the left.

— AP