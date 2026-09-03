Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
King Charles to host state visit by Oman’s sultan next month
Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace says.
The visit from October 20 to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since US-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.
US President Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman — which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — if it “gets in the way.”
So far this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.
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