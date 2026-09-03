King Charles to host state visit by Oman’s sultan next month

Britain’s King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace says.

The visit from October 20 to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since US-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases.

US President Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman — which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — if it “gets in the way.”

So far this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.