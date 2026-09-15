Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Kremlin says it welcomes Trump’s idea of energy truce with Ukraine
The Kremlin says it welcomes a US proposal for a Russia-Ukraine moratorium on attacking each other’s energy infrastructure, while adding that “illegal” sanctions on Russian energy supplies should be lifted.
US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit each other’s energy targets.
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