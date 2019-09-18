Labor’s Peretz vows to stick to campaign promise: ‘We won’t sit with Netanyahu’

A day after the election, everyone is sticking to their campaign promises — at least so far.

Labor-Gesher head MK Amir Peretz vows in a Facebook video that he’ll stick with his election partner Orly Levy-Abekasis, and with his campaign promise not to join a Netanyahu-led government.

“Don’t fool yourself, we’re going to be together for many years,” Peretz says of his party’s alliance with Levy-Abekasis’s Gesher.

He addresses Netanyahu: “I know you’re a busy man — so let me save you the phone calls, the time it’ll take you to try to call us. I’m not looking for a job. No one should try to entice us; you have nothing we want. We promised, and we’ll keep our promise — we won’t sit with Netanyahu.”