Lapid congratulates Johnson on election win

Jewish Labour MP Ruth Smeeth loses her Stoke-on-Trent North seat and blames leader Jeremy Corbyn for her party’s defeat in the UK election.

“This is an appalling, heartbreaking night for the Labour Party. He should have gone many, many, many months ago,” she tells Sky News.

“Jeremy Corbyn’s actions on anti-Semitism have made us the nasty party. We are the racist party.”

Smeeth was elected to the seat in 2015; it has been held by Labour since its creation in 1950.

A member of Labor Friends of Israel, Smeeth was elected Parliamentary Chair of the Jewish Labour Movement in April this year.