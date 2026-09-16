Levin allows Shin Bet final say on providing security to political party chiefs

Justice Minister Yariv Levin has reportedly ruled that the Shin Bet will decide for itself whether to provide security for the heads of political parties ahead of the October 27 election.

According to Hebrew media reports, no other ministers showed up to today’s meeting of the ministerial committee overseeing Shin Bet affairs and therefore Levin made the decision himself.

Shin Bet chief David Zini’s decision last month not to provide Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot with security, despite a number of threats, was met with backlash from opposition figures. The Democrats party chief Yair Golan has also said he faces regular death threats.

The Advisory Committee for Personal Security recommended the Shin Bet provide security for Eisenkot, but the decision was ultimately left up to the ministerial committee. Earlier, the Shin Bet reportedly granted Eisenkot the right to hire private security but declined to provide the service itself.