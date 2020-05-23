Likud MK: Conviction of PM would be ‘greatest injustice in Israel’s history’

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar who ran in the party’s leadership primary against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year tells Channel 12 that he was not surprised that the premier did not appoint him to a ministerial post in the new government.

Sa’ar came in fourth place in the Likud slate primaries, but was skipped over by other lawmakers much further down the list for ministerial positions.

“If there are no expectations there are no disappointments,” Sa’ar says, recalling the same remark that was made to him by former prime minister Ariel Sharon.

Sa’ar confirms that he was offered the same UN/US envoy combo-position that Gilad Erdan decided to take after he declined.