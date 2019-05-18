Madonna set to take the Eurovision stage at 12:45 a.m.
Excitement high as Eurovision song contest set to kick off in Tel Aviv

Entrants from 26 countries to battle for crown from 10 p.m; performance by Madonna expected to help keep 200 million fans glued to their TVs for 3-hour extravaganza

By Joshua Davidovich and Jessica Steinberg Today, 7:17 pm 1 Edit

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s Eurovision song contest.

9:52 pm

Watch Eurovision here (unless you are in the US)

The Eurovision Song Contest is set to begin in about 10 minutes.

The contest can be watched on YouTube here. However, the video is blocked in some countries, including the US. (But there’s always a VPN, if you are really committed to watching.)

9:49 pm

Past winners, also-rans to feature in interval acts

After her victory last year, the honor of opening the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest falls to Israeli singer Netta Barzilai. She will get the party started along with Israel’s previous Eurovision winner Dana International and Israel’s first ever Eurovision representative, Ilanit.

As has become a tradition since the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, the Grand Final will open with a flag parade to introduce the 26 competing entrants before the competition begins.

The interval act will be a “switch song” featuring former Eurovision winners and runners-up:

Conchita will sing Måns Zelmerlöw’s “Heroes” (Sweden 2015)

Måns Zelmerlöw will sing Eleni Foureira’s “Fuego” (Cyprus 2018)

Eleni Foureira will sing Verka Serduchka’s “Dancing Lasha Tumbai” (Ukraine 2007)

Verka Serduchka will perform Netta Barzilai’s “Toy” (Israel 2018)

At the end all four artists will join Gali Atari on stage to perform her 1979 winning song, “Hallelujah.”

9:44 pm

Idan Raichel: Eurovision shaped my music project

Idan Raichel at Eurovision in Tel Aviv on May 18, 2019. (Jessica Steinberg/Times of Israel)

Musician Idan Raichel, one of a handful of local acts who will play at Eurovision tonight during voting, tells ToI that his internationally renowned world music ensemble was influenced by the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Growing up, the Eurovision shaped what we are, and we wanted to bring our Israeli soundtrack to Eurovision with the Idan Raichel Project, and it’s a great honor to bring all of Europe to our backyard and to show Europe the beauty of our society,” he says.

Also performing will be past winner Dana International, who tells Israel’s Channel 12 news that she’s excited for Israel, but less so for herself because she is not competing.

9:38 pm

Waffling singers and singing lawmakers: Random facts about Eurovision contestants

Here’s some random facts about a few of tonight’s contestants, courtesy of ToI’s Eurovision correspondent Jessica Steinberg:

Michael Rice from UK owns a waffle and milkshake business

Italy’s Mahmood is singing about his unhappy relationship with his father

Slovenia’s Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl are a real couple

Czech indie band Lake Malawi is singing about friendship, not a relationship gone sour — they’ve got a Marvin Gaye sound

Victor Crone, singing for Estonia, is actually Swedish. He has a Bryan Adams look and sound

Greek singer Katerine Duska is Canadian-Greek, and she does a great cover of the Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know”

Denmark’s Leonora is a former elite ice skater; go figure

Sweden’s John Lundvik also co-wrote UK’s entry, “Bigger Than Us,” and it sounds a lot like his own “Too Late for Love”

Norway’s popular KEiiNO is led by rapper Fred Buljo, who once served as the leader of Norway’s parliament for people of Laplander descent

9:23 pm

Madonna paid part of her performance costs ‘out of her own pocket’

Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams tells the Kan public broadcaster that Madonna’s Eurovision appearance was never in doubt, calling hiccups that delayed her gig being confirmed as “little contractual technicalities.”

Adams played a key role in bringing Madonna to Israel for the show, flying her and her entourage to Tel Aviv in his jet on Tuesday, despite her not yet having a contract signed at that point.

Illustrative. Madonna opens her MDNA world tour in Tel Aviv in May 2012. (Flash 90/File)

“She flew a ton of equipment from Las Vegas here a month ago. Once she was physically here, there was never any doubt there would be a contract sign.”

On Thursday, she reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union to put on the show.

Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams is footing the bill for Madonna’s performance at Eurovision 2019 (Courtesy Sylvan Adams)

Madonna wants to put on a “special” performance tonight, Adams says. Asked if rumors that she paid for some of the costs “out of her own pocket” are accurate, Adams confirms this. “That’s correct… She wanted a certain level of her show and she wasn’t going to compromise.”

Asked whether that means Madonna’s losing money to perform, he says, “I don’t know if she’s losing money, but she didn’t do this for the money.”

“She wanted to come,” he says. “She knows us, she likes us.”

He adds: “It’s really good to have friends like that.”

Madonna, who is not Jewish but has dabbled in Kabbalism, has made several trips to Israel over the years and played three shows here.

9:01 pm

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protest Eurovision’s Shabbat ‘desecration’ in Jerusalem

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men and boys are clashing with police in Jerusalem during a protest against the “desecration” of Shabbat by holding the Eurovision Song Contest final on the Jewish day of rest.

Protesters blocked Haneviim Street and the surrounding roads, stopping traffic and attacking officers who came to disperse the demonstration. Police arrested one protester who attacked an officer.

This year’s competition is being held in Tel Aviv, and while the final will not begin until after Shabbat ends at nightfall on Saturday, rehearsals and production preparations took place earlier in the day.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men clash with police during a protest against the 2019 Eurovision contest held in Tel Aviv, in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2019. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Ultra-Orthodox Jews strictly respect religious law prohibiting work on Shabbat, the weekly day of rest from sundown Friday until nightfall Saturday.

Ahead of the event, Israel’s Chief Rabbi called for Shabbat to be extended by 20 minutes in response to the “great desecration” of the holy day.

8:35 pm

Madonna set to take the Eurovision stage at 12:45 a.m.

Pop superstar Madonna is wrapping up her last rehearsal before taking the stage for a guest performance at tonight’s Eurovision final.

According to Channel 12 news, the Queen of Pop will take the stage at 12:45 a.m. to perform two songs: her 1989 hit “Like a Prayer” and the world premiere of the song “Future” from her forthcoming album.

The guest performance by the 60-year-old diva is expected to keep millions of fans glued to their TV screens for the entire three-and-a-half hour extravaganza.

Earlier this week, Madonna said she was determined to perform at the final despite pressure to drop out from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

8:21 pm

Douze must-reads: ToI’s Eurovision highlights, while we wait for the real action

With less than two hours to go before the final gets under way, here are 12 must-reads from ToI’s Eurovision coverage this past year.

(All Times of Israel’s Eurovision coverage over the years is posted here.)

1. Where it all began: Israel’s Netta Barzilai wins Eurovision song contest

2. Netta’s celebratory press conference: Eurovision winner Barzilai jubilant: ‘How great we got to change Israel’s image’

Israel’s Netta Barzilai after winning the final of the 63rd edition of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 at the Altice Arena in Lisbon, on May 12, 2018. (AFP/Francisco Leong)

3. Our 2018 winner’s personal story: ‘A one-woman band’: How Israel’s Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai rose to fame

4. Roger Waters et al try to spoil the show: 140 artists, 6 of them Israeli, urge boycott of Eurovision if hosted by Israel

5. So what do we think of Israel’s 2019 entry? Like a ‘memorial’ lament: Israel’s Eurovision pick doesn’t quite bring it ‘Home’

Kobi Marimi, winner of the reality show ‘Rising Star’ and Israel’s 2019 Eurovision entrant, performs at the show’s final on February 12, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

6. The taxi drivers get ready: Tel Aviv taxi drivers brush up on English ahead of Eurovision

7. Rehearsing as rockets from Gaza rain down nearby: Eurovision entrants rehearse in Tel Aviv as rockets rain on south

8. Israel’s four winners share their secrets of success: Past winners get mystical when sharing the secret of Israel’s Eurovision success

Izhar Cohen and Alphabeta, the winners of the 1978 Eurovision, Israel’s first time winning the song contest (Courtesy Eurovision Israel)

9. The first semifinal: Tel Aviv Eurovision semifinal soars on glitz and stilts, with politics sidelined

10. Amerivision? Eurovision, the kitsch song extravaganza, may be coming to America

The Shalva Band performs at the second Eurovision 2019 semifinal in Tel Aviv on May 16, 2019 (YouTube screenshot)

11. Shalva wows the world: The real winners of 2nd Eurovision semifinal? Shalva Band wows the world

12. Kutiman’s 3-minute Eurovision history: WATCH: The 63-year-history of Eurovision in three minutes

8:18 pm

Police ask public to avoid Eurovision Village due to overcrowding

Police in Tel Aviv are asking the public to keep away from the Eurovision Village due to the large crowds gathered to watch the song competition finals.

According to Channel 12 news, more than 100,000 fans gathered at the Village in Charles Clore Park to watch the semifinals last night, and estimated that even more are there tonight.

The adjacent Herbert Samuel Esplanade is closed to vehicles in both directions. Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

7:31 pm

Eurovision final expected to draw 200 million viewers

An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide, more than the Super Bowl, are expected to tune in tonight to watch the 26 finalists belt out their tunes to be crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Thousands of fans will watch the final on giant screens outside the venue and at the Eurovision Village in downtown Tel Aviv.

Meanwhile, a shoutout to our colleague Richard Ferrer, editor of the UK Jewish News, who is in Tel Aviv liveblogging Eurovision with a particularly British flair here.

7:12 pm

Dutch, Australian contestants bookies’ favorite for 2019 Eurovision

The Netherlands and Australia are the bookmakers’ favorites going into tonight’s Eurovision song contest finals.

Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence — whose chances of winning are close to even — hopes to end a 44-year drought for the Netherlands in the long-running spectacle, when he sits at the piano to sing his power ballad “Arcade.”

He came out as bisexual in 2016 and has called for tolerance and understanding, saying his love of music provided a refuge during a difficult upbringing as a “mini-Harry Potter lookalike.”

Despite only coming into the competition in the last few years, Australia is ranked as the second strongest contender, with odds on the Eurovision site giving it an 11 percent chance of winning.

Dressed in an extravagant white dress, Kate Miller-Heidke’s version of “Zero Gravity” appears likely to propel her to stardom far beyond her country’s own borders.

— with AFP

7:08 pm

Eurovision final snarling traffic in downtown Tel Aviv

Residents and visitors in downtown Tel Aviv are facing huge traffic jams this afternoon, as the city gears up for the Eurovision final later this evening.

Herbert Samuel Esplanade is gridlocked for vehicles traveling in both directions, and the areas adjacent to Charles Clore Park, home of the Eurovision Village, is also blocked to most traffic.

Police said all of the parking garages in and around the Eurovision Village are at capacity, and have started to direct traffic in the area.

